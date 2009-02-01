Smoky Tomato Salmon Chowder

Rating: 3.69 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 13 Ratings

Roasting brings out the flavor of the vegetables in this soup recipe. The jalapeno pepper and chili powder add some spice.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw salmon, if frozen. Rinse; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with the 1 to 2 teaspoons chili powder and the 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover and refrigerate while roasting vegetables.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place sweet peppers, onion, and jalapeño pepper, cut sides down, on foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes. Loosely wrap vegetables in foil; let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place salmon in a shallow greased baking pan; fold under thin edges. Bake for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until salmon flakes easily when tested with a fork; keep warm.

  • With a sharp knife loosen and peel off skins from peppers; discard skins. Coarsely chop peppers and onion; transfer to a large saucepan. Add broth and canned tomatoes. Bring to boiling, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Fold in chopped tomato and parsley.

  • To serve, ladle chowder into shallow bowls. Break salmon into pieces and divide among bowls. Top with avocado slices and sprinkle with additional chili powder.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 48 mg cholesterol; 976 mg sodium. 750 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 20 g protein; 1944 IU vitamin a; 68 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019