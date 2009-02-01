Pumpkin Soup with Spiced Croutons
In just half an hour this vegetable soup recipe can be ready to warm you up. Make an extra batch of the spiced croutons for snacking.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook carrots in hot butter over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add onion, celery, and garlic; cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Stir in pumpkin, broth, half-and-half, water, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice. Heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
To serve, top soup with Spiced Croutons and celery leaves.
Nutrition Facts (Pumpkin Soup with Spiced Croutons)
Per Serving:
200 calories; 9 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 590 mg sodium. 363 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 5 g protein; 18804 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;
Spiced Croutons
Ingredients
Directions
In a bowl toss bread cubes with pumpkin pie spice. In a large skillet cook bread cubes in hot butter for 8 minutes or until toasted, turning occasionally.