Pea Soup
Whether the peas are from the garden or the freezer, this flavorful soup recipe is a taste of spring.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Quentin Bacon
Recipe Summary test
Pea Soup
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Pea Soup)
Per Serving:
298 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 913mg; potassium 617mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 8g; sugar 12g; protein 12g; vitamin a 2575IU; vitamin c 57mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 125mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 4mg.