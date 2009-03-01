Pea Soup

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 6 Ratings

Whether the peas are from the garden or the freezer, this flavorful soup recipe is a taste of spring.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Pea Soup

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter in a large saucepan, add the leeks and onion, and cook over medium-low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, until onion is tender. Add the chicken stock, increase heat to high, and bring to a boil. Add the peas and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until peas are tender. (Frozen peas will take only 3 minutes.) Remove from heat; add the mint, salt, and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Place 1 cup of soup in a blender, place lid on top, and purée on low speed. With blender still running, open the vent hole in the lid and slowly add more soup until blender is three-quarters full. Pour puréed soup into a large bowl and repeat until all the soup is puréed. Whisk in the créme frâiche and chives and taste for seasoning. Serve hot with garlic croutons. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Pea Soup)

Per Serving:
298 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 913mg; potassium 617mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 8g; sugar 12g; protein 12g; vitamin a 2575IU; vitamin c 57mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 125mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 4mg.

Chicken Stock

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chickens, onions, carrots, celery, parsnips (if using), parsley, thyme, dill, garlic, kosher salt, and peppercorns in a 16- to 20-quart stockpot. Add water and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 4 hours. Strain the entire contents of the pot through a colander and discard the solids. Pack in quart containers and chill overnight. Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/09/2021