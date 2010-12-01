Pea Soup with Ham
Perk up a can of split pea soup by mixing in ham, leeks, and a few other simple ingredients. Serve with toasted baguette slices brushed with olive oil and a light sprinkling of coarse salt.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook leeks in hot oil over medium heat for 3 minutes or just until tender. Remove a few leeks with a slotted spoon and set aside. Stir in soup, juice, carrots, ham, and pepper. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes or until carrots are tender.
Ladle into serving bowls and top with reserved leeks and, if desired, mint.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
291 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 1038 mg sodium. 705 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 58 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;