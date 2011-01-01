New Year's Day Dumpling Soup

Rating: 4 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Brighten the flavors of this speedy, semi-homemade soup with fresh ginger, green onions, and carrots.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven combine broth, the water, ginger, and seasoning packet* from one package of potstickers. Bring to boil over high heat.

  • Add potstickers, carrots, and most of the green onions. Return to simmering. Reduce heat and cook, covered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until potstickers are heated through.

  • Ladle soup into bowls. Sprinkle with remaining green onion slices.

*Tip:

If no seasoning packet is provided, add 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; 16 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 1207 mg sodium. 206 mg potassium; 42 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 53 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Sarah Smith
Rating: Unrated
05/01/2013
Didn't have any green onions, so I left those out. But added both packets of sauce, some edamame, some shredded cabbage, and red onion (at the very beginning). Served with some cilatnro and sriracha. It was great!
