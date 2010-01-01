Lemony Lentil Soup with Greens
Lentils come in several colors-green, brown, red, and yellow. Any would work well in this protein-rich vegetarian soup recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat oil in 6-quart pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion for 3 to 5 minutes or until softened and translucent. Add carrot, celery, and garlic. Cook, covered, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until the carrot is softened. Add the 12 cups broth, the lentils, basil, thyme, and salt. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat to low; add kale. Cook 30 to 35 minutes or until lentils are tender, adding additional broth if necessary. Stir in lemon juice and top with grated peel before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
313 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 445 mg sodium. 1226 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 19 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 113 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 302 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;