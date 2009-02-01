Italian Spinach Soup

Rating: 3.81 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 27 Ratings

Each bowl of this brothy soup holds a healthful portion of greens. Enjoy coming home to this hearty soup recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 4-quart Dutch oven cook onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning in hot butter over medium heat for 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally.

  • If using sherry, remove Dutch oven from heat; slowly pour in sherry. Return to heat; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add broth and potato. Bring to boiling. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes or until potato is tender. Remove from heat.

  • Set aside 2 cups of the spinach. Stir remaining spinach, half at a time, into soup just until wilted. Cook about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer soup, half at a time, to a food processor or blender; cover and process or blend until smooth. Return to Dutch oven; heat through. Season with salt.

  • To serve, top with reserved spinach, watercress, Parmesan, and tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 881 mg sodium. 784 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 8 g protein; 8600 IU vitamin a; 38 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 181 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 232 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

