Ginger-Carrot Soup

Caramelized onions, ginger, and sweet potatoes create this delicious recipe that's perfect for any weeknight meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jay Wilde

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
80 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For caramelized onions, in a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add sliced onion, sugar, and pepper; reduce heat to low and cook, covered, for 30 minutes, stirring twice. Add ginger. Cook, uncovered, 20 to 30 minutes more or until onion is golden brown, stirring occasionally. Divide in half.

  • Meanwhile, peel carrots and sweet potato and cut in 1-inch pieces. In large saucepan or Dutch oven combine broth, carrots, and sweet potato. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 40 minutes or until vegetables are very tender. Add half of the caramelized onions. Puree until nearly smooth with handheld blender or process 2 cups at a time in a food processor. Add cream; heat through. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Top with remaining caramelized onions. Makes 12 (3/4-cup) side-dish servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 2g; vitamin a 8211.7IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 16.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 524mg; potassium 256mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 0.4mg.
