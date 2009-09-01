Curried Vegetable Soup

Bye-bye, boring vegetable soup. This spiffed-up variation takes just 25 minutes to make.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Curried Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat broiler. In Dutch oven combine cauliflower, coconut milk, broth, curry powder, and the 1/4 cup cilantro. Bring to boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Stir in frozen vegetable blend. Cook, uncovered, until heated through. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt.

  • Ladle soup into four bowls. If desired, garnish with crushed red pepper and/or cilantro sprigs and serve with plain pita wedges or Curry Pita Crisps. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Curried Vegetable Soup)

Per Serving:
138 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 620mg; potassium 271mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 4g; sugar 6g; protein 3g; vitamin a 1652IU; vitamin c 42mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 2mg.

Curry Pita Crisps

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Cut pita bread rounds into wedges. Place on a large baking sheet. Brush both sides of wedges with olive oil and sprinkle with curry powder. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat about 4 minutes or until golden, turning once halfway through broiling.

Reviews

undefined Member
Rating: Unrated
05/30/2013
Great basic soup recipe! With some alterations I made it went from blah to WOW. 1. Cube 3 cups of chicken (I used the breast meat of a rotisserie chicken) 2. Melt about 1.5 Tbsp of butter in frying pan, add chicken, season with seasoning salt and curry spice. (put a little more than you usually would- the chicken is what I used to season the soup) 3. Combine coconut milk and vegetable broth in pot with cauliflower and half the cilantro called for, add 1/8 tsp ground Cayenne Pepper, bring to a boil. Add chicken pieces and reduce heat- cooking until cauliflower is tender. 4. Add frozen veggie medley (if you can use fresh- it's so much better!) 5. Taste and add spices as needed. I added a little bit of lemon pepper. 6. Continue to simmer on low until veggies are cooked.
