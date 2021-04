Thaw frozen corn and pat dry with paper towels. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Lightly grease the foil. Spread corn on half of the prepared pan. In a resealable plastic bag, combine potatoes and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Seal and shake well to coat potatoes with oil. Spread potatoes on the other half of the prepared pan. Roast, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Stir, keeping corn and potatoes separate. Roast for 10 minutes more, stirring once or twice. Remove pan from oven. Set aside.