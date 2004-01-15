Creamed Chicken and Corn Soup
Prepare this hearty soup recipe in your slow cooker on those busy days when you don't have time to fuss with dinner. Sprinkle with bacon when serving.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine chicken, chicken soup, cream-style corn, chicken broth, carrot, onion, frozen corn, celery, and water.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2-1/2 to 3 hours.
Remove chicken from cooker; cool slightly. Chop chicken; stir chopped chicken into soup in cooker. Sprinkle each serving with bacon. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
447 calories; 17 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 90 mg cholesterol; 2056 mg sodium. 502 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 28 g protein; 5199 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;