Creamed Chicken and Corn Soup

Rating: 3.89 stars
96 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 12
  • 1 star values: 7

Prepare this hearty soup recipe in your slow cooker on those busy days when you don't have time to fuss with dinner. Sprinkle with bacon when serving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine chicken, chicken soup, cream-style corn, chicken broth, carrot, onion, frozen corn, celery, and water.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 6 hours or on high-heat setting for 2-1/2 to 3 hours.

  • Remove chicken from cooker; cool slightly. Chop chicken; stir chopped chicken into soup in cooker. Sprinkle each serving with bacon. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; 17 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 90 mg cholesterol; 2056 mg sodium. 502 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 28 g protein; 5199 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 69 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

LauraKirby23
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2017
It was great. My family loved it. I didn't use the bacon.
wbcastleman
Rating: 2 stars
01/14/2018
This soup did not have much of a taste. I used everything in the recipe.
