Rating: 4 stars

Great Soup! I used Canola oil instead of flavoful butter. Surprisingly, this was more winter hearty than expected, being used to the sweeter side of squash soups. Although, I used canned pumpkin. The first time I made Cream of pumpkin soup was from an elaborate recipe in the Chez Eddy cookbook given to me years ago. I¿ll be eating this the rest of the month.