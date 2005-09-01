Cream of Pumpkin Soup
A touch of orzo pasta, or wild rice, adds texture to this creamy, easy-to-make pumpkin soup.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in crushed red pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add broth; bring to boiling. Stir in orzo or rice. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 10 minutes for orzo or 40 minutes for wild rice or until orzo or rice is tender.
In a screw-top jar combine half-and-half and flour. Cover; shake well to combine. Stir into orzo mixture; cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in pumpkin; heat through. Sprinkle each serving with cracked black pepper. Makes 6 to 8 side-dish servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
234 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 614 mg sodium. 293 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein; 11127 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;