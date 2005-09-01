Cream of Pumpkin Soup

Rating: 4.21 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

A touch of orzo pasta, or wild rice, adds texture to this creamy, easy-to-make pumpkin soup.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in crushed red pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add broth; bring to boiling. Stir in orzo or rice. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 10 minutes for orzo or 40 minutes for wild rice or until orzo or rice is tender.

  • In a screw-top jar combine half-and-half and flour. Cover; shake well to combine. Stir into orzo mixture; cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in pumpkin; heat through. Sprinkle each serving with cracked black pepper. Makes 6 to 8 side-dish servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 614 mg sodium. 293 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 6 g protein; 11127 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

kim_hattonsbcg
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2018
Great Soup! I used Canola oil instead of flavoful butter. Surprisingly, this was more winter hearty than expected, being used to the sweeter side of squash soups. Although, I used canned pumpkin. The first time I made Cream of pumpkin soup was from an elaborate recipe in the Chez Eddy cookbook given to me years ago. I¿ll be eating this the rest of the month.
Michelle Dunn
Rating: Unrated
09/23/2015
instead of red pepper, I added 1 teaspoon of curry powder, and 1 cup of shredded chicken breast
