Chicken Posole Soup
Hominy -- large white or yellow corn kernels from which the hull and germ have been removed -- is the key ingredient in this Mexican-style soup. To make it super simple, use a deli rotisserie chicken for the meat called for in the recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cumin, and chili powder; cook until onion is tender. Add chicken, broth, tomatoes, hominy, corn, and chile peppers. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
To serve, ladle into bowls. If desired, squeeze a lime wedge over soup. Top with cheese and grape tomatoes, cilantro, sliced avocado, and/or tortilla chips. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
392 calories; 21 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 75 mg cholesterol; 1191 mg sodium. 32 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 22 g protein;