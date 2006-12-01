Chicken Posole Soup

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

Hominy -- large white or yellow corn kernels from which the hull and germ have been removed -- is the key ingredient in this Mexican-style soup. To make it super simple, use a deli rotisserie chicken for the meat called for in the recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cumin, and chili powder; cook until onion is tender. Add chicken, broth, tomatoes, hominy, corn, and chile peppers. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • To serve, ladle into bowls. If desired, squeeze a lime wedge over soup. Top with cheese and grape tomatoes, cilantro, sliced avocado, and/or tortilla chips. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; 21 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 75 mg cholesterol; 1191 mg sodium. 32 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 22 g protein;

Reviews

