Chicken-Butternut Squash Soup
Warm your family with this delicious chicken soup recipe paired with butternut squash.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In shallow roasting pan combine squash red onion, and curry powder. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil; toss gently to coat. Spread vegetables in a single layer. Roast, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until squash is tender. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.Advertisement
In 4-quart Dutch oven combine roasted vegetables, broth, beans, and dried apricots. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes; cool slightly. Transfer vegetable mixture, half at a time, to a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Return pureed mixture to Dutch oven; heat through.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine walnuts, 1 teaspoon oil, and nutmeg; toss gently to coat. Spread nuts on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 7 minutes or until golden and toasted. If chicken is not warm, reheat according to package directions.
Ladle soup into shallow bowls. Top with chicken, walnut mixture, and cilantro.