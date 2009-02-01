Chicken-Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Warm your family with this delicious chicken soup recipe paired with butternut squash.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In shallow roasting pan combine squash red onion, and curry powder. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil; toss gently to coat. Spread vegetables in a single layer. Roast, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until squash is tender. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

  • In 4-quart Dutch oven combine roasted vegetables, broth, beans, and dried apricots. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes; cool slightly. Transfer vegetable mixture, half at a time, to a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until smooth. Return pureed mixture to Dutch oven; heat through.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine walnuts, 1 teaspoon oil, and nutmeg; toss gently to coat. Spread nuts on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 7 minutes or until golden and toasted. If chicken is not warm, reheat according to package directions.

  • Ladle soup into shallow bowls. Top with chicken, walnut mixture, and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
577 calories; 35 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 167 mg cholesterol; 1905 mg sodium. 553 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 44 g protein; 8552 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

BarkerFrances
Rating: Unrated
01/13/2015
I Love Chicken so I will definitely make this but I would have to cut the recipe because I live alone so it's just me and no One else !! Thanks For Sharing This Fantastic Recipe
