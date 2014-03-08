Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo

Rating: 3.91 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 6

Spunky Cajun seasoning, velvety black beans, and colorful vegetables keep this Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo lively, loaded, and interesting. There's plenty of saucy liquid to flavor accompanying rice.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- to 4-1/2-quart slow cooker combine beans, tomatoes, frozen stir-fry vegetables, okra, and Cajun seasoning.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours. If desired, serve over hot cooked brown rice and/or sprinkle with snipped herb.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 639 mg sodium. 467 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 12 g protein; 1555 IU vitamin a; 37 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 6
13507887DW
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2018
Super easy and very yummy! Also no points for my WW!
zathyrra
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2018
I can't believe how delicious a recipe this simple turned out to be. It's definitely my favorite slow cooker meal now! The flavor is out of this world, and it's nice and spicy if you use the full amount of Cajun seasoning. The okra and peppers cook down beautifully, and the beans are great.
marshajackson7
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2018
This is so easy to make, delicious and filling!! I did not miss the meat!
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019