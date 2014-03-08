Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo
Spunky Cajun seasoning, velvety black beans, and colorful vegetables keep this Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo lively, loaded, and interesting. There's plenty of saucy liquid to flavor accompanying rice.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 3-1/2- to 4-1/2-quart slow cooker combine beans, tomatoes, frozen stir-fry vegetables, okra, and Cajun seasoning.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours. If desired, serve over hot cooked brown rice and/or sprinkle with snipped herb.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.