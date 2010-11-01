Butternut Squash Soup with Thai Gremolata

Rating: 3.91 stars
44 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

This colorful soup is the perfect fall dish. Top it with an easy Thai gremolata for tasty fusion flavors.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Butternut Squash Soup with Thai Gremolata

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker stir together squash, broth, coconut milk, onion, brown sugar, fish sauce, and Asian chili sauce.

  • Cover and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours or on high for 2 to 2-1/2 hours.

  • Use an immersion blender to carefully blend soup until completely smooth. (Or, transfer the mixture in batches to a food processor or blender; or use a potato masher to mash mixture nearly smooth.) Stir in lime juice. Ladle into bowls and top with Thai Gremolata. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts (Butternut Squash Soup with Thai Gremolata)

Per Serving:
189 calories; 10 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 581 mg sodium. 567 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 133 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Thai Gremolata

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together basil, peanuts, and lime peel.

Reviews (6)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2016
This was a winner with the whole family, my daughter doenn't like spicy foods but this was just right amount of kick, my husband says this is a keeper.
Cathy Beaman
Rating: Unrated
12/01/2013
I have made this at least once a year, since I tore the recipe out of the magazine. It is fabulous, and very easy.
margaret
Rating: Unrated
01/10/2017
Do not trust the calorie count for this! It's closer to 450 calories. The coconut milk is VERY high in fat and calories.
sirenlorelei
Rating: Unrated
03/21/2016
I personally would leave some chunks of squash in mine but I like more texture to my soup. It was very good and had a nice kick of spice to it!
Soeko Prasetyo
Rating: Unrated
03/05/2013
This receipe was soup I have tried in a year! I served it to finiky eaters and I was so pleased when they went back for seconds. I will be serving it again at a buffet party next week and eager to see how these new guests will like it. Freezes well too!
