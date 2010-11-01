Butternut Squash Soup with Thai Gremolata

Rating: 5 stars This was a winner with the whole family, my daughter doenn't like spicy foods but this was just right amount of kick, my husband says this is a keeper.

Rating: Unrated I have made this at least once a year, since I tore the recipe out of the magazine. It is fabulous, and very easy.

Rating: Unrated Do not trust the calorie count on this! It's closer to 450 calories. The coconut milk is VERY high in fat and calories.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Do not trust the calorie count for this! It's closer to 450 calories. The coconut milk is VERY high in fat and calories.

Rating: Unrated I personally would leave some chunks of squash in mine but I like more texture to my soup. It was very good and had a nice kick of spice to it!

Rating: Unrated This receipe was soup I have tried in a year! I served it to finiky eaters and I was so pleased when they went back for seconds. I will be serving it again at a buffet party next week and eager to see how these new guests will like it. Freezes well too!

Advertisement