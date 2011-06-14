Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

Rating: 5 stars This stuff is addictive! I love it!! Looks fancy for a quick lunch or appetizer when company comes, even though its super simple to make. It's surprisingly filling. Will make and freeze for awkward surprise visitors. My stomach couldn't handle the creme fraiche topper, so I just swirl milk on top with green onions for flair.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. I added a small baking potato to the soup and a dash of chili powder at the end.

Rating: Unrated Fabulously-rich taste. Only omitted tarragon since I did not have any. Added a swirl of pumpkin seed oil with toasted seeds & creme fraiche. Soul-satisfying and crowd-pleasing soup that is so easy to make!

Rating: Unrated I made this many times, so easy & all my family & friends come over to eat.

Rating: Unrated This was very simple and so delicious! I put it all in my blender and blended in 1 quick session. Also added a bit of salt, pepper, and Tony's for a bit of spice. This was perfect! Can't wait to make it again.

