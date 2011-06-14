Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.03 stars
115 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 66
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 15

This creamy vegetable soup is a wonderful low-fat recipe option for your family. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds for an added treat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large covered saucepan cook squash, carrots, and leek in hot butter over medium heat about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are very tender. Cool slightly.

  • Place one-third of the squash mixture in a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until almost smooth. Repeat with remaining squash mixture. Return all of the mixture to saucepan. Add white pepper and nutmeg; bring just to boiling. Add half-and-half; heat through. If desired, garnish each serving with crème fraîche, pumpkin seeds, and/or fresh tarragon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; 3 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 364 mg sodium. 344 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 3 g protein; 5199 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (7)

cmoats99
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2018
This stuff is addictive! I love it!! Looks fancy for a quick lunch or appetizer when company comes, even though its super simple to make. It's surprisingly filling. Will make and freeze for awkward surprise visitors. My stomach couldn't handle the creme fraiche topper, so I just swirl milk on top with green onions for flair.
alm.koch
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2018
Delicious. I added a small baking potato to the soup and a dash of chili powder at the end.
drivingdirectio
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2017
This dish may be very nutritious, I will try to make it. thanks for sharing! http://drivingdirectionsnow.com/
62oceanview
Rating: Unrated
12/01/2016
Fabulously-rich taste. Only omitted tarragon since I did not have any. Added a swirl of pumpkin seed oil with toasted seeds & creme fraiche. Soul-satisfying and crowd-pleasing soup that is so easy to make!
Deb Deubell
Rating: Unrated
11/18/2013
I made this many times, so easy & all my family & friends come over to eat.
Hannah Eychner
Rating: Unrated
11/07/2016
This was very simple and so delicious! I put it all in my blender and blended in 1 quick session. Also added a bit of salt, pepper, and Tony's for a bit of spice. This was perfect! Can't wait to make it again.
Anna D
Rating: Unrated
11/02/2013
This is a fantastic soup recipe. Also freezes well.
