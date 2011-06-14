Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
This creamy vegetable soup is a wonderful low-fat recipe option for your family. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds for an added treat.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large covered saucepan cook squash, carrots, and leek in hot butter over medium heat about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are very tender. Cool slightly.
Place one-third of the squash mixture in a food processor or blender. Cover and process or blend until almost smooth. Repeat with remaining squash mixture. Return all of the mixture to saucepan. Add white pepper and nutmeg; bring just to boiling. Add half-and-half; heat through. If desired, garnish each serving with crème fraîche, pumpkin seeds, and/or fresh tarragon.