Broccoli-Potato Soup with Greens
This easy recipe for broccoli soup is speedy enough--and fiiling enough--for a quick lunch. Potatoes add extra heartiness, while the winter greens add flavor and color.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In large saucepan combine potatoes and broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 8 minutes. Mash slightly. Add broccoli and milk; bring just to simmering.Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl toss flour with the 2 cups cheese; gradually add to soup, stirring cheese until melted. Season to taste with pepper. Ladle soup into shallow serving bowls. Top with greens and additional cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
365 calories; 18 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 782 mg sodium. 810 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 23 g protein; 1458 IU vitamin a; 74 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 117 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 596 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;