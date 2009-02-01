Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream
Combining fresh beets and apple create a mellow, slightly sweet soup recipe. Pureeing in a food processor or with an immersion blender makes it smooth and luscious.
Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream
Ingredients
Directions
-
Peel eight of the beets* and cut each into 1-inch pieces. (Reserve remaining two beets to make Skillet Beets.) In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine the chopped beets, onion, potato, apple, and broth; bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until tender. Cool about 5 minutes.Advertisement
-
Transfer soup, half at a time, to a food processor. Cover; process until smooth. (Or blend with immersion blender.) Return to Dutch oven. Stir in sherry. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Heat through.
-
For horseradish cream, in a small bowl combine sour cream, horseradish, and cayenne pepper; stir about 1/2 cup of the cream mixture into the hot soup. Set aside remaining cream mixture.
-
To serve, ladle soup into bowls. Top with a dollop of the remaining horseradish cream and, if desired, Skillet Beets.
*Tip:
Peel beets with a sharp vegetable peeler or paring knife. To avoid staining your hands, wear rubber gloves.
Nutrition Facts (Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream)
Skillet Beets
Ingredients
Directions
-
Trim tops from beets to leave 1 inch of stem. Peel and thinly slice beets lengthwise from top to bottom. In a large skillet cook beet slices in hot oil over medium heat 8 minutes or until tender, turning once.Advertisement