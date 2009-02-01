Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream

Combining fresh beets and apple create a mellow, slightly sweet soup recipe. Pureeing in a food processor or with an immersion blender makes it smooth and luscious.

Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel eight of the beets* and cut each into 1-inch pieces. (Reserve remaining two beets to make Skillet Beets.) In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine the chopped beets, onion, potato, apple, and broth; bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 25 to 30 minutes or until tender. Cool about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer soup, half at a time, to a food processor. Cover; process until smooth. (Or blend with immersion blender.) Return to Dutch oven. Stir in sherry. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Heat through.

  • For horseradish cream, in a small bowl combine sour cream, horseradish, and cayenne pepper; stir about 1/2 cup of the cream mixture into the hot soup. Set aside remaining cream mixture.

  • To serve, ladle soup into bowls. Top with a dollop of the remaining horseradish cream and, if desired, Skillet Beets.

*Tip:

Peel beets with a sharp vegetable peeler or paring knife. To avoid staining your hands, wear rubber gloves.

Nutrition Facts (Beet and Apple Soup with Horseradish Cream)

Per Serving:
222 calories; 9 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 729 mg sodium. 791 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 7 g protein; 1020 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 189 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 91 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Skillet Beets

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim tops from beets to leave 1 inch of stem. Peel and thinly slice beets lengthwise from top to bottom. In a large skillet cook beet slices in hot oil over medium heat 8 minutes or until tender, turning once.

Reviews

