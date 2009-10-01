Beer and Cheese Soup

Rating: 3.78 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Blended red peppers, onion, beer, and potatoes create a hearty base for this cozy soup, while American cheese adds creaminess.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice green onions, separating white and green parts. In a Dutch oven over medium heat cook white portions of green onions in 1 tablespoon hot oil until tender.

  • In a blender combine red peppers, cooked onion, beer, and 1 cup of the potatoes; process until smooth. Return mixture to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

  • Add milk and cheese to pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until cheese is melted and soup is hot (do not boil).

  • In a skillet cook remaining potatoes in remaining hot oil over medium-high heat for 8 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Drain on paper towels; sprinkle with the 1/4 teaspoon paprika.

  • Top bowls of soup with potatoes, the green portions of the sliced green onions, and additional paprika.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; 30 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 1096 mg sodium. 416 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1020 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 475 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

