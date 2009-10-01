Beer and Cheese Soup
Blended red peppers, onion, beer, and potatoes create a hearty base for this cozy soup, while American cheese adds creaminess.
Ingredients
Directions
Slice green onions, separating white and green parts. In a Dutch oven over medium heat cook white portions of green onions in 1 tablespoon hot oil until tender.
In a blender combine red peppers, cooked onion, beer, and 1 cup of the potatoes; process until smooth. Return mixture to Dutch oven. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.
Add milk and cheese to pan. Cook and stir over medium heat until cheese is melted and soup is hot (do not boil).
In a skillet cook remaining potatoes in remaining hot oil over medium-high heat for 8 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Drain on paper towels; sprinkle with the 1/4 teaspoon paprika.
Top bowls of soup with potatoes, the green portions of the sliced green onions, and additional paprika.