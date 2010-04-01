Basil, Beef, and Barley Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Fall and winter call for warm, comforting, and flavorful foods. This dish fits the bill perfectly, plus it can be made in 30 minutes!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut steak into 1/2-inch pieces. In shallow dish combine flour, dried basil, pepper, and salt; add meat and toss to coat.

  • In 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook until browned on all sides. Stir in any remaining flour mixture. Stir in barley, tomatoes, carrots, beef broth, and the water. Bring to a boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Ladle soup into bowls and top with fresh basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; 19 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 1014 mg sodium. 587 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 56 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Gail Schmitt
Rating: Unrated
11/17/2013
I used much less basil and added more broth, and this was delicious. My guests asked for the recipe.
