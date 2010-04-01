Basil, Beef, and Barley Soup
Fall and winter call for warm, comforting, and flavorful foods. This dish fits the bill perfectly, plus it can be made in 30 minutes!
Ingredients
Directions
Cut steak into 1/2-inch pieces. In shallow dish combine flour, dried basil, pepper, and salt; add meat and toss to coat.
In 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high heat. Add meat; cook until browned on all sides. Stir in any remaining flour mixture. Stir in barley, tomatoes, carrots, beef broth, and the water. Bring to a boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
Ladle soup into bowls and top with fresh basil, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
506 calories; 19 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 1014 mg sodium. 587 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 56 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;