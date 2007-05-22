Barley-Vegetable Chicken Soup

Rating: 3.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Soul-soothing and simple, this colorful chicken-vegetable soup is low in calories and blessed with barley's whole-grain goodness. To make easy work of snipping fresh parsley, just place the herb in a small cup, snip away with kitchen shears, and pour. No cutting board to clean!

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven bring broth to boiling. Stir in barley. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in chicken, celery, carrots, onion, dried parsley (if using), sage, and black pepper. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Stir in sweet pepper and fresh parsley (if using). Cool.

  • Ladle soup into bowls. If desired, garnish with fresh sage leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 33 mg cholesterol; 631 mg sodium. 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 18 g protein;

Reviews (1)

8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
cneuhaus5
Rating: 3 stars
04/10/2013
Good, tasty & easy, I liked it, hubby liked it more. Will make again. I added 1/2 teaspoon salt & next time will add just a bit more barley. Hubby took leftovers for lunch the next day & said it was even better left over!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019