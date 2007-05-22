Barley-Vegetable Chicken Soup
Soul-soothing and simple, this colorful chicken-vegetable soup is low in calories and blessed with barley's whole-grain goodness. To make easy work of snipping fresh parsley, just place the herb in a small cup, snip away with kitchen shears, and pour. No cutting board to clean!
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven bring broth to boiling. Stir in barley. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.Advertisement
Stir in chicken, celery, carrots, onion, dried parsley (if using), sage, and black pepper. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Stir in sweet pepper and fresh parsley (if using). Cool.
Ladle soup into bowls. If desired, garnish with fresh sage leaves.