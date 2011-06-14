Barley-Beef Soup
Add your choice of meat--beef or lamb--to this low-fat tomato-based barley and vegetable soup recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Slow-cooker directions:
Substitute regular barley for quick-cooking barley. In a large skillet brown cubed beef in hot oil. Drain off fat. In a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker combine beef and remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
171 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 865mg; potassium 340mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 4g; sugar 3g; protein 13g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.