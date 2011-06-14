Barley-Beef Soup

Rating: 4.22 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Add your choice of meat--beef or lamb--to this low-fat tomato-based barley and vegetable soup recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven brown meat in hot oil. Stir in broth, onion, celery, oregano, pepper, garlic, and bay leaf. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1 1/2 hours for beef (45 minutes for lamb).

  • Stir in frozen vegetables, undrained tomatoes, parsnip, and barley. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes more or until meat and vegetables are tender. Discard bay leaf.

  • Makes 8 servings (11 cups)

Slow-cooker directions:

Substitute regular barley for quick-cooking barley. In a large skillet brown cubed beef in hot oil. Drain off fat. In a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker combine beef and remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 865mg; potassium 340mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 4g; sugar 3g; protein 13g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 12mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews (2)

barbara
Rating: Unrated
01/23/2014
Found the recipe on the BHG site. Should be 4-14 1/2 ounces of low sodium beef broth.
Joan Marion
Rating: Unrated
03/19/2013
Directions not clear-4 cans of beef broth,4 cans of beef broth, 4 4 ounce cans of beef broth???????
