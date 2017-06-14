LIVE

Soup Dumplings

Start your next Asian-inspired dinner with a batch of steamed soup dumplings. Just one bite will convince you that this unique from-scratch kitchen project is worth the effort!

By Sammy Mila
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
chill:
4 hrs
stand:
1 hr 20 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
6 hrs 28 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
48 dumplings
Ingredients

Soup
Dough
Dipping Sauce
Filling

Directions

Soup

  • In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over the water; let stand 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the next 7 Soup ingredients (through Chinese rice wine). Bring to just a boil and add gelatin mixture, stirring constantly until gelatin is dissolved. Remove from heat; strain soup through a sieve into a 2-quart baking dish. Discard solids. Cover and chill until set, about 4 hours.

Dough

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl sift flour for Dough. Slowly add hot water to the flour, whisking constantly with a fork or chop sticks until dough starts to come together. It will look shaggy. Cover and let stand 20 minutes. Add oil and mix until dough comes together to form a ball. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and knead 8 to 10 minutes or until smooth. Return dough to bowl. Cover and let stand 1 hour.

Dipping Sauce

  • In a small bowl combine all Dipping Sauce ingredients and set aside.

Filling

  • Scrape and mash soup mixture with a fork until finely shredded. In a large bowl mix all of the Filling ingredients until just combined. Fold in soup mixture.

  • Divide dough into 4 pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time (while the other 3 remain covered), roll dough into a 12-inch rope and cut each rope into 12 pieces. Roll each piece of dough into a 4-inch round. Place 1 heaping tablespoon of filling in the center of the dough round. Gently pull and stretch the wrapper edge outward and bring it back in to create a pleat. Pinch to seal. Work around the filling, leaving a small hole in the top. Pinch edges together over the filling and gently twist to seal. Repeat with remaining dough and filling, keeping the finished dumplings covered.

  • Place several large cabbage leaves on the bottom of a steamer basket leaving about a 1-inch border from the sides, coat cabbage with nonstick cooking spray. Add about 6 dumplings at a time, leaving plenty of space between them. Cover and steam 8 to 9 minutes or until filling is cooked through. Serve immediately with Dipping Sauce.

Tips

Make all dumplings and arrange on a parchment lined baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray. Cover and freeze completely. Transfer dumplings to a re-sealable plastic freezer bag and steam as directed straight from the freezer for 10-12 minutes or until filling is cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 27mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 12g; vitamin a 277.3IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 78.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 742mg; potassium 565mg; calcium 35mg; iron 2.4mg.
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/23/2021