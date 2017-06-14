Soup Dumplings
Start your next Asian-inspired dinner with a batch of steamed soup dumplings. Just one bite will convince you that this unique from-scratch kitchen project is worth the effort!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make all dumplings and arrange on a parchment lined baking sheet coated with nonstick cooking spray. Cover and freeze completely. Transfer dumplings to a re-sealable plastic freezer bag and steam as directed straight from the freezer for 10-12 minutes or until filling is cooked through.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
263 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 27mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 12g; vitamin a 277.3IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 78.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 742mg; potassium 565mg; calcium 35mg; iron 2.4mg.