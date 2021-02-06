Sou Bourek

Rating: Unrated

Carrie's Sou Bourek layers homemade noodles with shredded and cottage cheeses as her family recipes taught her.

By Carrie Nahabedian
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For dough: Crack the three eggs into a large bowl and beat with a whisk attachment until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add a nice pinch of kosher salt and 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil; beat 1 minute more. By hand, stir in 1 1/2 cups of the flour. (Dough should be sticky.) On a lightly floured surface knead in more of the remaining 1/2 cup flour until it is a soft, silky dough and makes a smooth ball. Divide dough into six equal portions and shape into balls. Place them, not touching, on a sheet pan or the counter; cover with a towel and let rest for at least 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • For noodles: Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Using additional flour on the work surface as needed, roll out each dough portion into a thin round, approximately 10 inches in diameter. (It is a very fragile dough; use more flour as needed.) Plunge a dough round into boiling water for 30 seconds. Use a slotted spoon to carefully remove and plunge into cold water. Pat dry with paper towels; set aside. "I like to drizzle them with a bit of olive oil to prevent sticking," Carrie says. Repeat with remaining rounds.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously butter a 13x9-inch ovenproof dish. In a very large bowl, mix shredded cheese and cottage cheese together with the four beaten eggs. Divide cheese mixture into two bowls; stir parsley into one.

  • Place two noodles into the prepared dish, overlapping slightly; brush with some of the melted butter. Spread the cheese-parsley mix over the noodles. Top with two more noodles. Brush with some of the remaining melted butter. Spread plain cheese mixture over noodles. Top with the remaining noodles and brush with remaining butter. Dot the top of the dish with additional pieces of butter. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Let cool before cutting into squares. Serves 8.

Mock Sou Boerek:

Omit steps 1 and 2 and cook 16 ounces dried wide egg noodles in lightly salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain. Layer with cheese mixtures as directed, using one-third of the noodles in each layer and drizzling with melted butter before topping with cheese mixture. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
755 calories; fat 56g; cholesterol 317mg; saturated fat 33g; carbohydrates 22g; mono fat 17g; poly fat 3g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 41g; vitamin a 2281.4IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 87.9mcg; vitamin b12 2.4mcg; sodium 1083mg; potassium 334mg; calcium 914mg; iron 2.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021