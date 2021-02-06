Sou Bourek

For dough: Crack the three eggs into a large bowl and beat with a whisk attachment until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add a nice pinch of kosher salt and 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil; beat 1 minute more. By hand, stir in 1 1/2 cups of the flour. (Dough should be sticky.) On a lightly floured surface knead in more of the remaining 1/2 cup flour until it is a soft, silky dough and makes a smooth ball. Divide dough into six equal portions and shape into balls. Place them, not touching, on a sheet pan or the counter; cover with a towel and let rest for at least 2 hours.