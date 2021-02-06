Sou Bourek
Carrie's Sou Bourek layers homemade noodles with shredded and cottage cheeses as her family recipes taught her.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Mock Sou Boerek:
Omit steps 1 and 2 and cook 16 ounces dried wide egg noodles in lightly salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain. Layer with cheese mixtures as directed, using one-third of the noodles in each layer and drizzling with melted butter before topping with cheese mixture. Bake as directed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
755 calories; fat 56g; cholesterol 317mg; saturated fat 33g; carbohydrates 22g; mono fat 17g; poly fat 3g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 41g; vitamin a 2281.4IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 87.9mcg; vitamin b12 2.4mcg; sodium 1083mg; potassium 334mg; calcium 914mg; iron 2.6mg.