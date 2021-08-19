Sopaipillas with Café de Olla

Planning a special brunch? Put these sweet Mexican fried pastries on the menu. Serve the sopaipillas with different toppings, such as honey, jam, and/or chocolate-hazelnut spread. Finish with fresh fruit and sweet café de olla (a traditional Mexican coffee).

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
30 mins
rest:
30 mins
total:
60 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
24 sopapillas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Add milk all at once. Using a fork, stir until a dough forms. Knead dough in the bowl until smooth. Cover and let rest 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a heavy 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven or deep-fat fryer heat oil over medium to 350°F (should take about 15 minutes). On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12x10-inch rectangle. Using a pizza cutter or a pastry wheel, cut into twenty-four 2 1/2x2-inch rectangles.

  • Add dough pieces, two or three at a time, to hot oil. Fry 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until slightly puffed and golden, turning once. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve warm with Cafe de Olla and desired toppings.

Cafe de Olla

In a medium saucepan combine 4 cups water, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, and 4 inches stick cinnamon. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in 1/4 cup ground coffee. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Strain, discarding solids. Makes 4 cups.

Air Fryer

Prepare and cut dough pieces as directed. Meanwhile, preheat air fryer to 375°F. Lightly brush dough pieces with vegetable oil. Working in batches, arrange pieces in a single layer in air-fryer basket. Cook 5 minutes or until slightly puffed and golden, turning once.

To Store

Transfer to an airtight container and freeze up to 3 months. To serve, preheat air fryer to 400°F. Place frozen sopapillas in a single layer in air-fryer basket. Cook 4 minutes or until warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; fat 31g; cholesterol 2mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 19g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 11g; protein 4g; vitamin a 43.5IU; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.1mg; folate 60.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 489mg; potassium 133mg; calcium 142mg; iron 1.7mg.
