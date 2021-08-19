Sopaipillas with Café de Olla
Planning a special brunch? Put these sweet Mexican fried pastries on the menu. Serve the sopaipillas with different toppings, such as honey, jam, and/or chocolate-hazelnut spread. Finish with fresh fruit and sweet café de olla (a traditional Mexican coffee).
Cafe de Olla
In a medium saucepan combine 4 cups water, 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, and 4 inches stick cinnamon. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Stir in 1/4 cup ground coffee. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Strain, discarding solids. Makes 4 cups.
Air Fryer
Prepare and cut dough pieces as directed. Meanwhile, preheat air fryer to 375°F. Lightly brush dough pieces with vegetable oil. Working in batches, arrange pieces in a single layer in air-fryer basket. Cook 5 minutes or until slightly puffed and golden, turning once.
To Store
Transfer to an airtight container and freeze up to 3 months. To serve, preheat air fryer to 400°F. Place frozen sopapillas in a single layer in air-fryer basket. Cook 4 minutes or until warm.