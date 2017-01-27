Sopa de Pepitas (Pumpkin Seed Soup)

Rating: Unrated

Whip up this recipe for an easy and delicious vegetarian soup. Perfect for a chilly night, this warm soup is full of pumpkin seeds and navy beans.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine 2 cups of the broth and the pumpkin seeds. Cover and chill 12 to 24 hours (do not drain).

  • Heat a dry griddle or skillet over medium heat. Add chile peppers; toast 3 minutes or until fragrant and slightly darkened, turning frequently.

  • In a medium saucepan heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add salt and coriander; cook and stir 30 seconds more.

  • In a blender or food processor combine pumpkin seeds with soaking liquid, chile peppers, onion mixture, remaining 2 cups broth, and half of the beans. Cover and blend or process 3 to 5 minutes or until smooth. Return to saucepan; stir in remaining beans. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 to 20 minutes to allow flavors to blend.

  • Serve soup with cilantro and/or additional toasted pumpkin seeds.

*

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; 21 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 1121 mg sodium. 461 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 30 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 98 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

