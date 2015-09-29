Mexican Meatball Soup
Pork and turkey meatballs, corn, and pasta star in this Mexican slow cooker soup recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil; set aside. In a large bowl combine masa harina, the water, dried cranberries, garlic, oregano, and salt. Add ground pork and ground turkey; mix well. Shape into 1-inch meatballs. Place in the prepared baking pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 5 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned, turning once.
In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine meatballs, broth, salsa, corn, and tortilla chips. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
If using low-heat setting, turn to high heat setting. Stir in pasta. Cover and cook about 30 minutes more or until pasta is tender. Before serving, stir in 1/4 cup green onions. If desired, garnish each serving with additional green onions.
Pressure Cooker Directions
Prepare as directed through Step 2 using a 4- to 6-qt. stove-top or electric pressure cooker. Stir in pasta. Lock lid in place. Set electric cookers on high pressure to cook 5 minutes. (For stove-top models, bring up to pressure over medium-high according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady [but not excessive] pressure. Cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat.) For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally 15 minutes. Carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Stir in the 1/4 cup green onions.