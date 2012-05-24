Snow Cone Martini
An adult twist on a childhood favorite, a sweet mix of Midori and vodka replaces the neon-colored sugar syrup you find in a traditional snow cone, but this comes together just as easily and is even more fun to drink.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup, stir together Midori and vodka; set aside.
-
Using a large ice cream scoop, shape ice into eight balls. Place a ball of ice in each chilled martini glass.* Pour vodka mixture over ice. Serve immediately. If desired, garnish with watermelon wedges.
*Tip:
To reduce last-minute tasks, place balls of ice in martini glasses and store in the freezer for up to 4 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
145 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium. 0 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;