Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

Rating: 4.37 stars
142 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 95
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 6

Mash-up dessert alert! Combine a classic, creamy cheesecake recipe with the warm spices and sugary goodness of a snickerdoodle recipe in this delicious treat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow cream cheese and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. For crust, in a medium bowl stir together crushed cookies and 1 tablespoon sugar. Stir in melted butter until combined. Press mixture onto the bottom and 1-1/2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup sugar, flour, vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Stir in eggs.

  • In a small bowl stir together 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Pour cream cheese mixture into crust-lined pan, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place springform pan in a shallow baking pan.

  • Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a 2-1/2-inch area around outside edge appears set when gently shaken. Cool in springform pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Using a small sharp knife, loosen crust from sides of pan. Cool for 30 minutes more. Remove sides of pan; cool cheesecake completely on wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.

Test Kitchen Tip:

Another time, vary the topping for the cheesecake. Instead of sprinkling with the cinnamon-sugar before baking, stir together 1 tablespoon powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; sprinkle over the cooled cheesecake before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; 27 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 108 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium. 101 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 26 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 777 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

Barb Smart
Rating: Unrated
11/09/2014
I had this same problem with a pumpkin cheesecake recipe off this site...not nearly done within baking time.
Heather Slinkard
Rating: Unrated
11/20/2013
When I make a cheesecake I bake the crust first but I put the actual cheesecake into a cold oven, bake it until it is done, let the cheesecake cool down with the oven and then let it cool on the countertop before refrigerating. It does take time but it is worth it.
Isabella Apicello Seamons
Rating: Unrated
10/19/2013
Not the best baking directions. I cooked for the 50 minutes and cooled accordingly and mine was not cooked through in the middle when served. Normally I cool for a half hour in the over with the oven turned off... My friends tried this recipe too and had the same problem !
Suzanne Morio
Rating: Unrated
11/27/2013
Calls for eggs in recipe but not listed in ingredients.
