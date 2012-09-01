Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated I had this same problem with a pumpkin cheesecake recipe off this site...not nearly done within baking time.

Rating: Unrated When I make a cheesecake I bake the crust first but I put the actual cheesecake into a cold oven, bake it until it is done, let the cheesecake cool down with the oven and then let it cool on the countertop before refrigerating. It does take time but it is worth it.

Rating: Unrated Not the best baking directions. I cooked for the 50 minutes and cooled accordingly and mine was not cooked through in the middle when served. Normally I cool for a half hour in the over with the oven turned off... My friends tried this recipe too and had the same problem !

