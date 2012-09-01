Snickerdoodle Cheesecake
Mash-up dessert alert! Combine a classic, creamy cheesecake recipe with the warm spices and sugary goodness of a snickerdoodle recipe in this delicious treat.
Ingredients
Directions
Allow cream cheese and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. For crust, in a medium bowl stir together crushed cookies and 1 tablespoon sugar. Stir in melted butter until combined. Press mixture onto the bottom and 1-1/2 inches up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan.
In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup sugar, flour, vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Stir in eggs.
In a small bowl stir together 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Pour cream cheese mixture into crust-lined pan, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place springform pan in a shallow baking pan.
Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a 2-1/2-inch area around outside edge appears set when gently shaken. Cool in springform pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Using a small sharp knife, loosen crust from sides of pan. Cool for 30 minutes more. Remove sides of pan; cool cheesecake completely on wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours before serving.
Test Kitchen Tip:
Another time, vary the topping for the cheesecake. Instead of sprinkling with the cinnamon-sugar before baking, stir together 1 tablespoon powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; sprinkle over the cooled cheesecake before serving.