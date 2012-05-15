Snapper with Cilantro Oil
Ingredients
Directions
-
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Measure thickness of fish. Brush fish with lime juice. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan bring 2 cups water to boiling. Remove pan from heat; add chile peppers and let stand for 20 minutes. Drain chile peppers, reserving the soaking liquid. Remove stems and seeds from chile peppers.* In a blender or food processor combine drained chile peppers, mayonnaise, onion, garlic, allspice, and 1/4 cup of the reserved soaking liquid. Cover and blend until smooth.
-
Spread the chile pepper mixture over both sides of each fish fillet; transfer fish to a greased grilling basket.** For a charcoal or gas grill, grill fish, skin sides down, on a grill rack directly over medium heat. Cover and grill for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish or until fish flakes when tested with a fork, turning once halfway through grilling time.
-
Transfer fish to a serving platter. Drizzle with Cilantro Oil. If desired, garnish with cilantro sprigs.
*
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
**
If a fish basket isn't available, the fish can be broiled, instead of grilled. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place fish on foil and broil fish until fish flakes when tested with a fork.
Cilantro Oil
Ingredients
Directions
-
in a blender or food processor combine all ingredients. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature just before using.
Editor's Note:
This oil adds a bright, refreshing flavor to many Mexican dishes.