S'more Cake

Rating: 3.74 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 34 Ratings

Slow cooker baking has never been easier! With the help of this slow cooker cake, you can whip up dessert for a crowd in no time.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs to 4 hrs(high)
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 6-quart oval slow cooker* with cooking spray. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, sour cream, and water. Add cake mix, flour, and sugar and stir until just combined. Stir in marshmallows. Spoon into prepared cooker. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF. Cake will be wet just in the center.

  • Drop spoonfuls of marshmallow creme over hot cake (it will spread to an even layer as it stands). Sprinkle with milk chocolate and graham cracker pieces. Remove crockery liner from cooker. Let stand, covered, for 15 minutes. Uncover and let stand 15 minutes more. Serve with a spoon.

*

Or use a 13x9 (3-1/2 quart) casserole slow cooker as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 337mg; potassium 157mg; carbohydrates 88g; fiber 2g; sugar 56g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 176IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 53mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 133mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2019
4-1/2 stars, really really tasty & amazingly easy, a hit! I overcooked some, but will check after 3 hours next time. I always add a little vanilla to boxed mix. Traveled GREAT--you can just take the pottery liner, not the whole slow cooker. BHG just changed their ratings---3 WAS good, will make again---stricter than other online recipe ratings scales.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
11/07/2017
have not tried this yet but would like to know how it travels.. would like to make it for work, but cannot take it in my slow cooker
Kathleen Rago
Rating: Unrated
02/08/2016
Would also like to know why there's only 3 stars and not 5. Don't want to make this if it's not very good.
Stella Riccardi
Rating: Unrated
01/23/2016
it would be better if we could see the comments made by the cooks who rated it.
