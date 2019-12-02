Smoothie Pops

Use a frozen smoothe pop as a grab-and-go breakfast or light dessert idea.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine all the ingredients. Pour into ice pop molds and freeze. (For orange version, substitute 1 cup sliced carrots and/or chunked apple for the berries and orange juice for the cran-apple; add 1/4 tsp. orange zest.)

Orange Version

Reviews

