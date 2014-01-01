Smoky Weeknight Chili
Fire-roasted tomatoes, a heavy dose of chili powder and rich dark cocoa powder work magic to give this quick chili its all-day-on-the-stove flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add sweet pepper and onion; cook and stir for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add beans and chili powder; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, undrained tomatoes, brown sugar, and cocoa powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Top with sour cream, green onions, and additional chili powder, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
307 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 978 mg sodium. 938 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2326 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 123 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;