Smoky Weeknight Chili

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fire-roasted tomatoes, a heavy dose of chili powder and rich dark cocoa powder work magic to give this quick chili its all-day-on-the-stove flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add sweet pepper and onion; cook and stir for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add beans and chili powder; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, undrained tomatoes, brown sugar, and cocoa powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Top with sour cream, green onions, and additional chili powder, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 978 mg sodium. 938 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2326 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 123 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Jess Saiya
Rating: Unrated
03/15/2014
I plan on making this tonight without the navy beans and using ground beef instead. It sounds great! We'll see how it turns out!
Jess Saiya
Rating: Unrated
03/15/2014
This recipe was soooo delicious! I added a lb. of ground beef, chopped dark chocolate (I didn't have powder), chili beans w/sauce instead of kidney beans, an extra can of tomato sauce and a packet of enchilada seasoning. One of the best chilis I've ever had!
