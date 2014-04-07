Smoky Slider Skewers
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl combine the paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper. Crumble ground beef into bowl and lightly mix to evenly distribute spices. Divide meat into 24 portions. Shape into 2-inch patties.
-
Place 3 patties onto each pair of skewers.* For a charcoal or gas grill, grill the skewers on the greased rack of a covered grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling. Remove from grill and let rest 5 minutes. Serve with tortillas.
*
If using wooden skewers, soak skewers in enough water to cover for 30 minutes before using. Use 2 skewers parallel to one another to skewer the beef for easier turning.
Tips
Cover and refrigerate uncooked patties up to 24 hours. Let stand 20 minutes before grilling.