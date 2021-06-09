Smoky Grilled Corn, Poblano, and Cheese Dip

Rating: Unrated

Thanks to Anaheim (or Hatch) chiles and pepper jack cheese you can think of this cheese dip recipe as pimento cheese's Southwestern cousin.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fold back corn husk, remove silks, and replace husk. Grill corn and peppers, covered, over medium-high 15 minutes or until well-charred, turning occasionally. Set corn aside. Place peppers in a bowl, cover, and let stand until cool enough to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Remove charred skins, stems and seeds from peppers; chop. Remove husk from corn cob, and cut corn kernels off cob. If desired, set aside some corn for garnish.

  • In a large bowl stir peppers, corn, cheeses, mayo, green onion, jalapenos, mustard, and paprika until combined. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Cover; chill at least 4 hours.

  • If desired, top with reserved corn, the cilantro, and/or additional smoked paprika or chopped green onion. Serve with dippers. Makes 2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 13mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 3g; protein 3g; vitamin a 196IU; vitamin c 36.8mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 8.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 183mg; potassium 64mg; calcium 81mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021