Smoky Chicken Tortilla Soup
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and cumin; cook about 5 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring frequently. Add broth, tomatoes, chicken, corn, and chile peppers. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes.
To serve, divide crushed tortilla chips among soup bowls. Ladle soup into bowls over chips. Top with cilantro. If desired, sprinkle with cheese and serve with lime wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
280 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 29 mg cholesterol; 579 mg sodium. 354 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 207 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 27 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 56 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;