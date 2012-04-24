Smoky Cedar-Planked Burger
A smoky beef burger is the perfect dinner companion to crunchy tortilla-crusted fried onion strings. Try this zesty sandwich supper for dinner the next time you fire up the grill.
Smoky Cedar-Planked Burger
Ingredients
Directions
-
At least 1 hour before grilling, soak plank in enough water to cover. Place a weight on plank so it stays submerged during soaking. Shape beef into six 1/2-inch-thick patties. Sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper. Cover and chill for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl combine mayonnaise, cilantro, jalapeño peppers, mustard, lime juice, the 1/2 teaspoon salt, and the 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
-
For a charcoal or gas grill, place plank on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium heat until plank begins to crackle and smoke. Meanwhile, place patties on the grill rack. Grill about 6 minutes or until grill marks form, turning patties halfway through grilling. Place patties on the plank; cover and grill for 7 to 8 minutes or until internal temperature registers 160 degrees F.* Add cheese slices; cover and cook for 1 minute more.
-
Spread cut sides of buns with mayonnaise mixture. Add a patty to each bun bottom. Top with Quick Pickle Ribbons and, if desired, Tortilla-Crusted Onion Strings. Add bun tops.
*Tip:
The internal color of a burger is not a reliable doneness indicator. A beef, veal, lamb, or pork patty cooked to 160 degrees F is safe, regardless of color. To measure the doneness of a patty, insert an instant-read thermometer through the side of the patty to a depth of 2 to 3 inches.
Nutrition Facts (Smoky Cedar-Planked Burger)
Tortilla-Crusted Onion Strings
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor process chips, covered, until fine crumbs form (you should have about 1-3/4 cups). Add chili powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Pulse to combine. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.Advertisement
-
Cut onions in half through the root end and thinly slice into 1/4-inch-thick half-moons. Place onions in a large resealable plastic bag. Add cornstarch. Seal bag; toss to coat.
-
Pour buttermilk into a medium bowl.
-
Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels; set aside. In a Dutch oven heat 2 inches oil to 375 degrees F.
-
Dip 1/2 cup of the onion pieces into buttermilk, letting excess buttermilk drip off. Coat in tortilla chip crumbs, shaking off extra crumbs. Using a slotted spoon, place onions in hot oil. Fry onions for 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp and golden. Using a slotted spoon or tongs, transfer onions to prepared baking sheet. Season with salt. Keep warm, uncovered, in the oven. Repeat with the remaining onions. Serve warm.
Quick Pickle Ribbons
Ingredients
Directions
-
Using a vegetable peeler, peel the cucumber lengthwise into long, thin ribbons. Repeat with carrot. In a large bowl combine cucumber, carrot, onion, dill, and pepper. Set aside.Advertisement
-
In a small saucepan combine vinegar, sugar, and salt; bring just to boiling over medium-high heat. Immediately pour over vegetables, stirring to combine; cool. Cover and chill for 1 hour or up to 3 days.