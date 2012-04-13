Smoked Salmon Quesadillas with Avocado Salsa
Salmon and avocado are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids, which are brain boosters. Keeping your mind alert and focused will help you feel more energized and productive throughout the day.
Smoked Salmon Quesadillas with Avocado Salsa
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sweet peppers. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes more or until peppers are tender and onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
-
Spread cream cheese evenly onto tortillas. Divide spinach among tortillas, arranging spinach on one half of each tortilla. Top with flaked salmon and onion mixture. Fold tortillas over filling. Lightly coat both sides of each folded tortilla with cooking spray.
-
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Heat a clean large nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat. Add two of the quesadillas to the skillet or grill pan. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes or until tortillas are browned, turning once. Repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Keep cooked quesadillas warm in the oven while cooking the remaining quesadillas. Cut each quesadilla into four wedges. Serve with Avocado Salsa.
Nutrition Facts (Smoked Salmon Quesadillas with Avocado Salsa)
Avocado Salsa
Ingredients
Directions
-
Seed, peel, and chop avocado; place in a small bowl.Advertisement
-
Peel and chop kiwifruits; add to avocado in bowl.
-
Seed and chop tomato. Add chopped tomato, green onion tops, lime peel, and lime juice to avocado mixture. Toss to combine.