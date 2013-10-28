Smoked Chicken and Prosciutto Panini

Preheat a covered indoor grill, panini grill, grill pan, or large skillet. Place sandwiches, half at a time if necessary, in grill. Cover and cook about 6 minutes or until rolls are lightly toasted and cheese is melted. (If using a grill pan or skillet, place sandwiches on grill pan or skillet. Weight sandwiches down with a heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat about 2 minutes or until rolls are lightly toasted. Turn sandwiches over, weight down, and cook about 2 minutes more or until rolls are lightly toasted and cheese is melted.)