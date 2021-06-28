Smoked Almond Curry Bread

Chopped smoked almonds add a crunchy bite to this mild curry-spice loaf. After just 15 minutes of prep time, your bread machine will do the rest of the work for you.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
One 1 1/2-lb. loaf (16 slices)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat butter until melted; add curry powder. Cook and stir over low 1 minute; cool slightly.

  • Add curry mixture and remaining ingredients to a 1 1/2- or 2-lb. bread machine according to the manufacturer's directions. Select the basic white bread cycle and desired color setting.

Bread Machine Note

The bread machine pan must have a capacity of 10 cups or more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 14mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 5g; vitamin a 62.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 9.7mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 118mg; potassium 66mg; calcium 27mg; iron 2.3mg.
