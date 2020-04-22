Slow or Fast Korean Beef Bowls

Place onion, garlic, and beef in a 4- to 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. In a medium bowl combine the next six ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Pour over beef. Set an electric cooker on high pressure to cook 40 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 40 minutes. Remove from heat. Allow pressure to release naturally 15 minutes. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.