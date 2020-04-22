Slow or Fast Korean Beef Bowls

Rating: Unrated

Use your Instant Pot or slow cooker to get tender chunks of beef ready to go with rice noodles and fresh veggies.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

Fast 35 minute cook time

  • Place onion, garlic, and beef in a 4- to 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker. In a medium bowl combine the next six ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Pour over beef. Set an electric cooker on high pressure to cook 40 minutes. For a stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 40 minutes. Remove from heat. Allow pressure to release naturally 15 minutes. Release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully.

Slow 8 hour low or 4 hour high cook time

  • Place onion and garlic in a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with beef. In a medium bowl combine the next six ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Pour over beef. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 hours or on high 4 to 5 hours.

To Serve:

  • Remove meat from cooker. Using two forks, shred meat. Add onions to meat and just enough cooking liquid to moisten. Serve beef in large bowls with noodles, cabbage, snow peas, bell pepper, and Gochujang sauce. If desired, drizzle with additional cooking liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
390 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 86 mg cholesterol; 866 mg sodium. 975 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 897 IU vitamin a; 45 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

