Slow or Fast Korean Beef Bowls
Use your Instant Pot or slow cooker to get tender chunks of beef ready to go with rice noodles and fresh veggies.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
390 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 86 mg cholesterol; 866 mg sodium. 975 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 897 IU vitamin a; 45 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 75 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;