Slow Cooker Supreme Pizza Fondue
Slow cooker pizza dip? Yes please! This slow cooker fondue has all of our favorite pizza ingredients (think mushrooms, pepperoni, and sausage) rolled into one super easy recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium skillet cook the first four ingredients (through garlic) over medium-high heat until meat is browned. Drain off fat.
In a 1-1/2- or 2-quart slow cooker combine meat mixture and the next five ingredients (through basil).
Cover and cook on low for 3 hours. Stir in sweet pepper. Cover and cook on low for 15 minutes more. Serve with dippers.
For Easy Cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.
Tips
Leftover fondue can be served over pasta.