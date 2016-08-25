Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

This pumpkin recipe is your new go-to fall breakfast. Delicious and addicting, these slow cooker cinnamon rolls will definitely be a family favorite.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
slow-cook:
1 hr 45 mins to 2 hrs (high)
cool:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 rolls
Nutrition Info
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line bottom of a 13x9-inch (3 1/2-qt.) casserole slow cooker or a 6-qt. oval slow cooker with parchment paper, extending paper halfway up sides. In a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Using a pastry blender, cut in 6 Tbsp. butter until pea size. Stir in half-and-half and pumpkin.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently 10 to 15 strokes or until smooth. Roll dough into a 15x10-inch rectangle; spread with 1/3 cup butter. For filling, in a small bowl combine next four ingredients (through pumpkin pie spice); sprinkle over dough. Roll up rectangle, starting from a short side; seal seam. Cut into 10 slices.

  • Arrange rolls, cut sides down, in prepared cooker. Sprinkle with any excess sugar mixture. Cover and cook on high 1 3/4 to 2 hours (185ºF), giving crockery liner a half-turn halfway through, if possible. (Tops of rolls will be slightly wet.)

  • If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Cool rolls, uncovered, 30 minutes. Spread or drizzle with Cream Cheese Icing.

Salted-Caramel Nut Rolls

Prepare as directed, except add 1/4 cup chopped roasted cashews to the filling. Omit icing. Drizzle with 1/3 cup caramel-flavor ice cream topping and sprinkle with 1/4 cup coarsely chopped roasted cashews and 1/2 tsp. sea salt flakes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 358 calories, 4 g protein, 45 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 41 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 21 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 671 mg sodium, 9% calcium, 10% iron

Cranberry-Orange Rolls

Prepare as directed, except add 1/2 cup dried cranberries and 1 tsp. orange zest to the filling. Stir 1/2 tsp. orange zest into icing and, if necessary, thin with orange juice. Nutrition analysis per serving: Same as above, except: 383 calories, 53 g carbohydrate, 31 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 9% calcium

Spiced-Latte Rolls

Prepare as directed, except use 1 tsp. EACH ground cinnamon and ginger and 1/4 tsp. EACH ground cardamom and allspice in place of the pumpkin pie spice in the filling. Omit icing. In a small bowl dissolve 3/4 tsp. instant espresso coffee powder in 2 Tbsp. milk. Stir in 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Stir in additional milk (2 to 4 Tbsp.) to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle over rolls. Nutrition analysis per serving: 361 calories, 3 g protein, 53 g carbohydrate, 15 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 41 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 485 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 8% iron

Nutrition Facts (Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls)

Per Serving:
356 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 11g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 509mg; carbohydrates 48g; fiber 1g; sugar 27g; protein 3g; vitamin a 573IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 47mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg.

Cream Cheese Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla with a mixer on medium until well combined. Add powdered sugar; beat until combined. Stir in milk, if desired, to reach spreading consistency.

Reviews

