Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
This pumpkin recipe is your new go-to fall breakfast. Delicious and addicting, these slow cooker cinnamon rolls will definitely be a family favorite.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Salted-Caramel Nut Rolls
Prepare as directed, except add 1/4 cup chopped roasted cashews to the filling. Omit icing. Drizzle with 1/3 cup caramel-flavor ice cream topping and sprinkle with 1/4 cup coarsely chopped roasted cashews and 1/2 tsp. sea salt flakes.Nutrition analysis per serving: 358 calories, 4 g protein, 45 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 41 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 21 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 671 mg sodium, 9% calcium, 10% iron
Cranberry-Orange Rolls
Prepare as directed, except add 1/2 cup dried cranberries and 1 tsp. orange zest to the filling. Stir 1/2 tsp. orange zest into icing and, if necessary, thin with orange juice. Nutrition analysis per serving: Same as above, except: 383 calories, 53 g carbohydrate, 31 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 9% calcium
Spiced-Latte Rolls
Prepare as directed, except use 1 tsp. EACH ground cinnamon and ginger and 1/4 tsp. EACH ground cardamom and allspice in place of the pumpkin pie spice in the filling. Omit icing. In a small bowl dissolve 3/4 tsp. instant espresso coffee powder in 2 Tbsp. milk. Stir in 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Stir in additional milk (2 to 4 Tbsp.) to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle over rolls. Nutrition analysis per serving: 361 calories, 3 g protein, 53 g carbohydrate, 15 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 41 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 485 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 8% iron