Slow Cooker Moroccan Lamb Tagine

Rating: 3.76 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 34 Ratings

Tagine (tay-jean) is the name of savory Moroccan meat or poultry stews as well as the ceramic vessel in which they are cooked. A slow cooker creates the same kind of moist, gentle cooking as the ceramic tagine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 1-inch pieces. Place meat in a large bowl. In a small bowl combine salt, ginger, cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon. Sprinkle over meat; toss gently to coat.

  • Transfer meat to a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in sweet potato, carrots, onion, tomato, dates, olives, tapioca, lemon peel, lemon juice, honey, and garlic. Pour broth over mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Stir in orange-flower water.

  • Serve in shallow bowls over hot cooked couscous. Sprinkle with almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 70 mg cholesterol; 674 mg sodium. 779 mg potassium; 45 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 28 g protein; 82 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

