Slow Cooker Moroccan Lamb Tagine
Tagine (tay-jean) is the name of savory Moroccan meat or poultry stews as well as the ceramic vessel in which they are cooked. A slow cooker creates the same kind of moist, gentle cooking as the ceramic tagine.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 1-inch pieces. Place meat in a large bowl. In a small bowl combine salt, ginger, cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon. Sprinkle over meat; toss gently to coat.
Transfer meat to a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Stir in sweet potato, carrots, onion, tomato, dates, olives, tapioca, lemon peel, lemon juice, honey, and garlic. Pour broth over mixture in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Stir in orange-flower water.
Serve in shallow bowls over hot cooked couscous. Sprinkle with almonds.