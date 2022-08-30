Recipes and Cooking Slow Cooker Jalapeño Popper Dip Prep this jalapeño popper dip and let it hang out in the slow cooker a couple hours while you get ready for guests. By Colleen Weeden Updated on September 9, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brie Passano Hands On Time: 20 mins Slow Cook Time: 2 hrs Total Time: 2 hrs 20 mins Servings: 10 Yield: about 2 1/2 cups dip Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 8 ounce pkg. cream cheese, cut up and softened 1 8 ounce carton sour cream 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 oz.) 3 slices bacon, crisp-cooked and crumbled 2 - 3 fresh jalapeño peppers, seeded (if desired) and finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 ½ teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon butter ¼ cup panko bread crumbs Hot and/or sweet pepper strips Directions In a 1 1/2- or 2-qt. slow cooker combine the first seven ingredients (through chili powder). Cover and cook on low 2 hours, stirring once halfway through. Before serving, in a 10-inch skillet melt butter over medium heat. Stir in bread crumbs; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until brown, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle dip with crumbs and serve with pepper strips. Tips To make this dip in a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker, simply double the ingredients and cook as directed. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 190 Calories 17g Fat 3g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 190 % Daily Value * Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Cholesterol 52mg 17% Sodium 225mg 10% Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Total Sugars 2g Protein 6g Vitamin C 3.8mg 19% Calcium 127mg 10% Iron 0.3mg 2% Potassium 101mg 2% Folate, total 7.9mcg Vitamin B-12 0.2mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.