Slow Cooker Jalapeño Popper Dip

Prep this jalapeño popper dip and let it hang out in the slow cooker a couple hours while you get ready for guests.

By Colleen Weeden
Updated on September 9, 2022
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Photo: Brie Passano
Hands On Time:
20 mins
Slow Cook Time:
2 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
about 2 1/2 cups dip
Ingredients

  • 1 8 ounce pkg. cream cheese, cut up and softened

  • 1 8 ounce carton sour cream

  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 oz.)

  • 3 slices bacon, crisp-cooked and crumbled

  • 2 - 3 fresh jalapeño peppers, seeded (if desired) and finely chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 ½ teaspoon chili powder

  • 1 teaspoon butter

  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs

  • Hot and/or sweet pepper strips

Directions

  1. In a 1 1/2- or 2-qt. slow cooker combine the first seven ingredients (through chili powder). Cover and cook on low 2 hours, stirring once halfway through.

  2. Before serving, in a 10-inch skillet melt butter over medium heat. Stir in bread crumbs; cook 3 to 4 minutes or until brown, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle dip with crumbs and serve with pepper strips.

Tips

To make this dip in a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker, simply double the ingredients and cook as directed.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

190 Calories
17g Fat
3g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 190
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Cholesterol 52mg 17%
Sodium 225mg 10%
Total Carbohydrate 3g 1%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 6g
Vitamin C 3.8mg 19%
Calcium 127mg 10%
Iron 0.3mg 2%
Potassium 101mg 2%
Folate, total 7.9mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.2mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.1mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

