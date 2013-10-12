Slow Cooker Herb and Garlic Peasant Bread
"Baking" this peasant bread recipe in your slow cooker gives it terrific texture--as does the plain yogurt that makes it moist and delicious! Season the recipe with your favorite fresh herbs from your garden.
Ingredients
Directions
In an extra-large bowl stir together the warm water, yeast, and sugar; let stand about 10 minutes or until mixture is foamy.Advertisement
In a small bowl stir together warm milk and garlic. Stir milk mixture, yogurt, thyme, and salt into yeast mixture. In a medium bowl stir together all-purpose flour and whole wheat flour. Add 2-1/2 cups of the flour mixture to the yeast mixture; stir just until combined. Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let stand at room temperature for 2 hours. Set remaining flour mixture aside.
Stir 1-1/4 cups of the remaining flour mixture into dough. Sprinkle a work surface with remaining 1/4 cup flour mixture; turn dough out onto the floured surface. Knead for 2 to 3 minutes (dough will be sticky; flour hands as needed). Cover dough on work surface; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Lightly coat the inside of a 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Line the bottom of the cooker with parchment paper; coat paper with cooking spray and sprinkle evenly with cornmeal. Dust top of dough lightly with additional all-purpose flour; shape dough into a "loose" ball using well-floured hands. Place dough in the center of the prepared cooker.
Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 hours or until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center registers 200°F. If possible, turn the crockery liner a half-turn halfway through cooking (do not lift the lid).
Preheat broiler. Remove loaf from cooker by carefully inverting onto a wire rack; if necessary, peel off parchment paper. Turn loaf upright and place on an ungreased baking sheet. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 3 to 4 minutes or until top of loaf is light brown and surface is no longer moist. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely before slicing.
Slow Cooker Onion and Dill Peasant Bread:
Prepare dough as directed in Step 1, except omit garlic and herb. Stir 1 tablespoon dill seeds and 1 tablespoon minced dried onion in with the yeast mixture, yogurt, warm milk, and salt. Continue as directed through Step 5. If desired, before broiling, brush the top of the loaf with 1 tablespoon melted butter and sprinkle with 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon kosher or coarse salt.Nutrition analysis per serving: 133 calories, 4 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 3 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 409 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 8% iron
Slow Cooker Fennel and Black Pepper Peasant Bread:
Prepare dough as directed, except omit garlic and herb. Stir 2 teaspoons fennel seed and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper in with the yeast mixture, yogurt, warm milk, and salt. Continue as directed. Nutrition analysis per serving: 126 calories, 4 g protein, 26 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 1 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 1 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 372 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 8% iron