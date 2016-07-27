Creamy Vegetable and Tortellini Soup with Pesto
This ingenious soup is beyond easy - just toss ingredients in a pot and turn on the heat!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
329 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 80 mg cholesterol; 1115 mg sodium. 214 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 624 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 157 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;