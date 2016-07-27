Creamy Vegetable and Tortellini Soup with Pesto

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

This ingenious soup is beyond easy - just toss ingredients in a pot and turn on the heat!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-qt. Dutch oven combine first five ingredients (through tomato). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer 7 to 9 minutes or just until squash and tortellini are tender, stirring occasionally. Before serving, stir in pesto.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 80 mg cholesterol; 1115 mg sodium. 214 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 624 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 157 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/17/2020