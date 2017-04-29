Slow Cooker Corn on the Cob
Coat corn on the cob with a flavorful compound butter and pop in the slow cooker for a fuss-free summer dinner side dish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If using multiple compound butters, you can label the foil before cooking so everyone can get theirs back!
Compound Butters* (makes about 1/2 cup)
Herbed: 1 stick butter, softened + 1 tablespoon desired herb + 1 teaspoon lemon juice + ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper + 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder Cowboy: 1 stick butter, softened + 1/4 cup crumbled bacon + ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper Elote: 1 stick butter, softened + 1 tablespoon snipped fresh cilantro + 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese + 1 to 2 teaspoons chile powder + 1 teaspoon lime juice Fruity: 1 stick butter, softened + 2 tablespoons desired flavor freeze-dried fruit
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
179 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 3g; vitamin a 523.2IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 10599mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 38.2mcg; sodium 104mg; potassium 246mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.5mg.