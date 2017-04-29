Slow Cooker Corn on the Cob

Rating: 4.5 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Coat corn on the cob with a flavorful compound butter and pop in the slow cooker for a fuss-free summer dinner side dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
slow-cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 ears of corn + 1/2 cup each butter
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place 1 ear of corn in a square sheet of foil. Top with 1 ½ teaspoons of butter. Wrap corn and place in a 6-qt oval slow cooker. Repeat with remaining corn.

    Advertisement

  • Cook on LOW 4 hours or HIGH 2 hours. Serve with additional Compound Butter, if desired.

Tips

If using multiple compound butters, you can label the foil before cooking so everyone can get theirs back!

Compound Butters* (makes about 1/2 cup)

Herbed: 1 stick butter, softened + 1 tablespoon desired herb + 1 teaspoon lemon juice + ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper + 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder Cowboy: 1 stick butter, softened + 1/4 cup crumbled bacon + ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper Elote: 1 stick butter, softened + 1 tablespoon snipped fresh cilantro + 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese + 1 to 2 teaspoons chile powder + 1 teaspoon lime juice Fruity: 1 stick butter, softened + 2 tablespoons desired flavor freeze-dried fruit

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 17g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 7g; protein 3g; vitamin a 523.2IU; vitamin c 6.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 10599mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 38.2mcg; sodium 104mg; potassium 246mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/03/2021