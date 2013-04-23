Slow Cooker Chocolate Chili with Three Beans

Rating: 5 stars Just made this yesterday and followed the recipe to the letter - except I substituted agave nectar for the honey. Initial taste test declares this a big success. As is my usual habit won't be eating it until tonight as I'm a big believer in re-heating things like chili, soups, stews, etc. for the maximum flavor. Will be serving tonight "prison style" with sour cream, shredded lettuce and shredded cheddar - plus spicy, cheesy corn muffins.

Rating: 3 stars I thought it was good, & served with sour cream, delicious, but hubby didn't like the cinnamon back note. Savory, chocolate flavor is subtle, but still missing a bit of "something' & besides much needed salt (Add about 1-1/2 teaspoons or so, and at least 1/4 t. pepper), I don't know what, so 3 instead of 4 stars. I went generous on all spices & used the largest chipotle in the can & it wasn't overpowering. But I was looking for a bit more richness--maybe a packet or two of Knorr beef Flavor Boost.

Rating: 2.0 stars No, no, no. Do not add the cinnamon. At least don’t add that much cinnamon. That’s the right amount for apple pie not for chili. I should have known it was too much, but with me adding two fresh habaneros I thought I was ok, but I was wrong. My house smelled of cinnamon the whole time it cooked and the cinnamon is the dominant flavor throughout this chili. I am going to make this again sans cinnamon as the other flavors are great. Here are my tweaks: everything but only use 1 ounce chocolate, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon (if you are dead set on that) and two fresh habaneros diced (seeds and all).

