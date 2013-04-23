Slow Cooker Chocolate Chili with Three Beans
Chocolate and honey are the secret ingredients in this slow cooker chili. Their sweetness balances the spices and adds a unique layer of flavor to this slow cooker meal.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet cook ground beef over medium-high heat until brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.
Transfer meat to a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes, black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, broth, yellow onions, tomato sauce, chili powder, chipotle pepper, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and coriander.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours. If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in chocolate and honey. Cover and cook about 15 minutes more or until heated through. If desired, serve with sour cream and green onions and sprinkle lightly with cocoa powder.
For Easy Cleanup
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.