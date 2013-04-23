Slow Cooker Chocolate Chili with Three Beans

Rating: 3.79 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Chocolate and honey are the secret ingredients in this slow cooker chili. Their sweetness balances the spices and adds a unique layer of flavor to this slow cooker meal.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook ground beef over medium-high heat until brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer meat to a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes, black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, broth, yellow onions, tomato sauce, chili powder, chipotle pepper, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and coriander.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours. If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in chocolate and honey. Cover and cook about 15 minutes more or until heated through. If desired, serve with sour cream and green onions and sprinkle lightly with cocoa powder.

For Easy Cleanup

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; 9 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 1076 mg sodium. 640 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 972 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (5)

29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Rob2NY
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2018
Just made this yesterday and followed the recipe to the letter - except I substituted agave nectar for the honey. Initial taste test declares this a big success. As is my usual habit won't be eating it until tonight as I'm a big believer in re-heating things like chili, soups, stews, etc. for the maximum flavor. Will be serving tonight "prison style" with sour cream, shredded lettuce and shredded cheddar - plus spicy, cheesy corn muffins.
cneuhaus5
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2014
I thought it was good, & served with sour cream, delicious, but hubby didn't like the cinnamon back note. Savory, chocolate flavor is subtle, but still missing a bit of "something' & besides much needed salt (Add about 1-1/2 teaspoons or so, and at least 1/4 t. pepper), I don't know what, so 3 instead of 4 stars. I went generous on all spices & used the largest chipotle in the can & it wasn't overpowering. But I was looking for a bit more richness--maybe a packet or two of Knorr beef Flavor Boost.
bbbalson
Rating: 2.0 stars
10/21/2019
No, no, no. Do not add the cinnamon. At least don’t add that much cinnamon. That’s the right amount for apple pie not for chili. I should have known it was too much, but with me adding two fresh habaneros I thought I was ok, but I was wrong. My house smelled of cinnamon the whole time it cooked and the cinnamon is the dominant flavor throughout this chili. I am going to make this again sans cinnamon as the other flavors are great. Here are my tweaks: everything but only use 1 ounce chocolate, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon (if you are dead set on that) and two fresh habaneros diced (seeds and all).
Advertisement
bbbalson
Rating: 2.0 stars
10/21/2019
No, no, no. Do not add the cinnamon. At least don’t add that much cinnamon. That’s the right amount for apple pie not for chili. I should have known it was too much, but with me adding two fresh habaneros I thought I was ok, but I was wrong. My house smelled of cinnamon the whole time it cooked and the cinnamon is the dominant flavor throughout this chili. I am going to make this again sans cinnamon as the other flavors are great. Here are my tweaks: everything but only use 1 ounce chocolate, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon (if you are dead set on that) and two fresh habaneros diced (seeds and all).
Michelle Levine
Rating: Unrated
03/27/2015
I made this, and i don't know if I added too much chocolate, but yuck! I hardly ever don't like things I make but I had to throw this out.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019